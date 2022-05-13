Scam caller targets San Antonio-area doctor, physician offices, U.S. Marshals Service warns

SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone who is aggressively threatening to arrest you and demands payment of fines, hang up and report it, the U.S. Marshals Service advises.

The phone scam is currently circulating in the San Antonio area. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday it has received reports of the scam targeting area doctor and physician offices.

The fraudulent caller is identifying himself as a Deputy United States Marshal and claims that arrest warrants are being issued for the scam victim or the scam victim’s family due to failure to appear in court, according to officials.

The caller then tells the scam victim that they could avoid an arrest by paying a fine electronically or by cashier’s check.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it doesn’t seek payment or pursue arrests by contacting people by phone.

If you do receive one of these calls, you’re urged not to divulge any personal or financial information. Simply hang up and report the scam to law enforcement.

Officials said if you think you have fallen victim to this scam, report the incident through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or to the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.