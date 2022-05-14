Gunfire erupts during altercation outside NE Side bar; 2 people wounded, SAPD says

San Antonio police are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting during an altercation outside a Northeast Side bar early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Sir Winston’s Pub in the 2500 block of Nacogdoches Road, just north of Loop 410.

According to police, two men got into an argument with some bikers outside the bar, which led to the shooting.

SAPD said in total, more than 50 gunshots rang out during the altercation.

Two people were wounded during the gunfire, and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities say two men fled in a red vehicle. Detectives are investigating and are now questioning other people at the bar who may have seen the shooting.