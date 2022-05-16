Altercation leads to shooting in parking lot of apartment complex; 2 people wounded, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were wounded in a shooting during an altercation on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Sherril Brook Road, not far from Bandera Road and Evers Road.

According to police, during the fight a man ran up with a gun and shot at two men in their 30s, injuring the pair. It is unclear however as to exactly why the fight happened.

The suspect during the skirmish also fired several gunshots into the air, police said.

Authorities say one man was grazed in the head by a bullet and another was hit in the shoulder and chest. The suspect fled the scene.

The two victims were taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.