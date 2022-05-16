Boil water notice issued for City of LaCoste Public Water Systems customers

Boil water notice issued as city of Kerrville experiences ‘unprecedented strain’ on water system

LACOSTE, Texas – Public Water Systems customers in the City of LaCoste are currently under a boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure and a water outage.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the notice Sunday evening. They said all customers should boil their water prior to consuming it.

All customers should follow the notice, especially children, seniors and others with weakened immune systems, according to officials.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should come to a rolling boil and then boil for two minutes before being used or consumed.

Public Water Systems officials will notify residents when the boil notice expires and the water is safe for consumption.

If you have questions, contact Darrel Rawlings at 830-985-9494.