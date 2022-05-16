SAPD: 1 person wounded after bar fight turns into shooting on far NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after a bar fight turned into a shooting on the city’s far Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Hills and Dales Ice House in the 15400 block of White Fawn Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Babcock Road.

According to police, a fight broke out in the bar and a man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. It is unclear what the altercation was about.

SAPD said several people were detained at the scene. Police however, did not say if the shooter was in custody.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital. Their condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.