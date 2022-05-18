San Antonio FC match postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak within team

SAN ANTONIO – This Saturday’s showdown at Toyota Field for first place in the United Soccer League Western Conference between San Antonio FC and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was made late Wednesday afternoon for what the league says was done for the health and safety of all parties after multiple covered individuals from San Antonio FC tested positive for COVID-19. The statement also included that all league, local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed.

Both SAFC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are tied in the Western Conference standings with 24 points. A new date for the match has not been determined.