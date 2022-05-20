SAPD: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man was hit by a truck while trying to cross a street late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Interstate 10, and just north of downtown.

According to police, the man was simply attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a small black truck.

Police said the driver did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The man’s name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.