Infectious disease expert says it’s not time to let up on COVID-19 precautions

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio infectious disease expert says it’s not time to let up on COVID-19 precautions as daily cases are on the rise.

The Metro Health dashboard shows 304 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, and there are 95 COVID patients in local hospitals.

The number of cases can be deceiving because people taking at-home tests might not report their results, said Dr. Barbara Taylor, an associate professor of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio.

While the number of hospitalizations may not seem extremely high, Taylor says she’s concerned that will change in the coming weeks.

“For folks who are not vaccinated or who might have a compromised immune system, we really wouldn’t see an increase in hospitalizations for a couple more weeks,” Taylor said.

It is essential to continue taking COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask and washing your hands, going into Memorial Day weekend. Click here for more information.

