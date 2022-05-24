72º

Pleasanton man sentenced to 6+ years in prison in child pornography case

Federal agents seized 25 videos, 2K images of children engaging in sexually explicit content

Emily Schmalstieg

SAN ANTONIO – A 70-year-old man from Pleasanton was sentenced to 75 for receipt of child pornography on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In July 2019, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents seized two devices from Daniel Lee Ogorzolka’s residence.

The devices had more than 25 videos and more than 2,000 images of children engaging in sexually explicit content, according to court documents.

Ogorzolka has stayed in federal custody since his arrest in November 2019. He pleaded guilty to one account of receipt of child pornography in March 2022.

Ogorzolka was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

