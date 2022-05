KSAT talked with different San Antonians about how they’re marking the day.

SAN ANTONIO – The three-day Memorial Day weekend often means different things for different people.

For some, it’s the first opportunity to enjoy the warm weather and approaching summer. For others, it’s a somber time to remember fallen comrades who died in combat.

KSAT talked with different San Antonians about how they’re marking the day. Watch their responses in the video player above.