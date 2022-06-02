South Texas Pride Q&A: Pride Center San Antonio invites community to family-friendly events this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio will host several events during Pride Month in June and later this summer for families to enjoy.
Erica Alcocer, the Pride impact coordinator for the center, spoke with KSAT to discuss the following upcoming events:
- Pickleball and Pride on June 5
- 2022 Icons Brunch on June 12
- Youth Empowerment with Pride Conference on June 23
- Youth Empowerment with Pride Summer Camp on July 21
Access the Pride Center’s website to sign up and find more LGBTQ+ events in the area this summer by clicking here.