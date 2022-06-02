South Texas Pride Q&A: Pride Center San Antonio invites community to family-friendly events this summer

Pride Center San Antonio will host several events during Pride Month in June and later this summer for families to enjoy.

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio will host several events during Pride Month in June and later this summer for families to enjoy.

Erica Alcocer, the Pride impact coordinator for the center, spoke with KSAT to discuss the following upcoming events:

Watch the South Texas Pride Q&A in the player above to learn more about these events.

Access the Pride Center’s website to sign up and find more LGBTQ+ events in the area this summer by clicking here.