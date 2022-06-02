94º

LIVE

Local News

South Texas Pride Q&A: Pride Center San Antonio invites community to family-friendly events this summer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Texas Pride, Pride Month, Pride Center San Antonio, San Antonio, LGBTQ
Pride Center San Antonio will host several events during Pride Month in June and later this summer for families to enjoy.

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Center San Antonio will host several events during Pride Month in June and later this summer for families to enjoy.

Erica Alcocer, the Pride impact coordinator for the center, spoke with KSAT to discuss the following upcoming events:

Watch the South Texas Pride Q&A in the player above to learn more about these events.

Access the Pride Center’s website to sign up and find more LGBTQ+ events in the area this summer by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email