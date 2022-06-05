Baptist Hospital System holds cereal drive benefiting San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – The Baptist Health System is leading an effort to help children and adults struggling with hunger.

“Thousands of children are negatively affected annually when they can no longer rely on their schools’ lunch programs because of the summer break,” according to a press release from the San Antonio Food Bank. “Texas is ranked 2nd in the nation for food insecurity, with one in six living in food-insecure homes.”

An estimated 46% of food bank clients are employed and still can’t afford food or groceries, said San Antonio Food Bank officials. Children make up 35% of food bank clients and approximately one-third of clients are elderly.

“At Baptist Health System, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Matt Stone, chief executive officer of Baptist Health System. “The past two years have been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger.”

Healthy cereal donations will be collected from June 6-13 at San Antonio area hospitals.

San Antonio community members are encouraged to bring cereal donations to help with the cause.

“Many households have had to rely on food banks and other food programs to have access to the healthy meals they need to thrive,” Stone said. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity.

Anyone can participate by bringing healthy cereal box donations to any of the five San Antonio Baptist Health System hospitals.

Drop off locations:

Baptist Medical Center - 111 Dallas Street

Mission Trail Baptist Hospital - 3333 Research Plaza

Northeast Baptist Hospital - 8811 Village Drive

North Central Baptist Hospital - 520 Madison Oak Drive

St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital - 7930 Floyd Curl Drive

