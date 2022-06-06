99º

Murder suspect on the run in Jourdanton area, police asking anyone who sees him to call 911

Luis Daniel Rodriguez was last seen traveling by bicycle on Highway 16

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Jourdanton, Crime
Luis Daniel Rodriguez, reportedly traveling south on Highway 16 in Jourdanton on a bicycle. (Jourdanton Police Department)

JOURDANTON, Texas – Police are warning against assisting cyclists or pedestrians in the Jourdanton area.

Murder suspect Luis Daniel Rodriguez, 44, is said to be traveling south on Highway 16 on a bicycle.

A Facebook post from Jourdanton police states that Rodriguez is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police did not release any further details regarding this incident.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT. CAUTION - DO NOT STOP TO ASSIST CYCLIST OR PEDESTRIAN ON TX HWY 16. SUBJECT WANTED FOR...

Posted by Jourdanton Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

