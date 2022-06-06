Murder suspect on the run in Jourdanton area, police asking anyone who sees him to call 911

Luis Daniel Rodriguez, reportedly traveling south on Highway 16 in Jourdanton on a bicycle.

JOURDANTON, Texas – Police are warning against assisting cyclists or pedestrians in the Jourdanton area.

Murder suspect Luis Daniel Rodriguez, 44, is said to be traveling south on Highway 16 on a bicycle.

A Facebook post from Jourdanton police states that Rodriguez is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police did not release any further details regarding this incident.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT. CAUTION - DO NOT STOP TO ASSIST CYCLIST OR PEDESTRIAN ON TX HWY 16. SUBJECT WANTED FOR... Posted by Jourdanton Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

