How to prevent hot car deaths

When outdoor temperatures skyrocket, conditions inside your vehicle will become stifling. Even with the windows cracked, your vehicle’s cabin climate can jump significantly within a matter of minutes, causing an exceedingly dangerous situation for anyone inside.

If you find a child, an older adult, or a pet alone in a vehicle, remember to A.C.T.

A= Avoid heatstroke-related tragedies

Young children are natural explorers. Lock your doors and place the keys out of reach of curious hands. Take the proper precautions to prevent them from possibly becoming trapped inside the vehicle or the trunk of the vehicle. It is very important to never leave an infant, sleeping or awake, alone in the car. An infant’s body heats up faster than an adult’s.

C= Create reminders

Create reminders such as calendar reminders or location-based reminders on your device for when you’ve arrived or when you are leaving for your destination to help you remember to check the backseat.

Other options include placing a work bag, handbag, or other gear in the backseat to serve as a mindful suggestion.

T= Take action

Take action and get help by calling 911 for immediate aid if you find a child or older adult alone in a vehicle. Pets left inside cars are just as prone to heat-related injuries and death. Make sure to dial 311 to get them help too.

