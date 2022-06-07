89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Murder suspect still on the run in Jourdanton area, police say

Luis Daniel Rodriguez has not yet been located

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Jourdanton, Crime
Luis Daniel Rodriguez, reportedly traveling south on Highway 16 in Jourdanton on a bicycle. (Jourdanton Police Department)

JOURDANTON, Texas – Murder suspect Luis Daniel Rodriguez is still on the run, according to Jourdanton Police Department.

Police received a “credible tip” Monday that Rodriguez, 44, was seen riding a bike on Highway 16 and traveling south from Jourdanton to Freer.

“AT NO TIME was anyone ever able to confirm this subject was actually in the area and that stretch of highway was thoroughly and constantly patrolled,” police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution the public was notified to be on the lookout for this individual.”

KSAT has reached out to Jourdanton Chief of Police Eric Kaiser for more information. It is currently unclear if Rodriguez is an escaped inmate from a local facility.

Jourdanton police said Rodriguez is roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Facebook post states that police made contact with nearly 100 people who were reported as riding a bike in the area or may have fit Rodriguez’s description.

“Our officers and those of other area agencies will continue to follow up on leads and attempt to locate Rodriguez. There is no reason not to carry on with your daily activities, we simply encourage you to be vigilant about your surroundings,” police said.

As of 6:45 a.m. this morning there is no new information on murder suspect Luis Rodriguez. Let us reiterate information...

Posted by Jourdanton Police Department on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email