Murder suspect still on the run in Jourdanton area, police say

JOURDANTON, Texas – Murder suspect Luis Daniel Rodriguez is still on the run, according to Jourdanton Police Department.

Police received a “credible tip” Monday that Rodriguez, 44, was seen riding a bike on Highway 16 and traveling south from Jourdanton to Freer.

“AT NO TIME was anyone ever able to confirm this subject was actually in the area and that stretch of highway was thoroughly and constantly patrolled,” police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution the public was notified to be on the lookout for this individual.”

KSAT has reached out to Jourdanton Chief of Police Eric Kaiser for more information. It is currently unclear if Rodriguez is an escaped inmate from a local facility.

Jourdanton police said Rodriguez is roughly 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Facebook post states that police made contact with nearly 100 people who were reported as riding a bike in the area or may have fit Rodriguez’s description.

“Our officers and those of other area agencies will continue to follow up on leads and attempt to locate Rodriguez. There is no reason not to carry on with your daily activities, we simply encourage you to be vigilant about your surroundings,” police said.

