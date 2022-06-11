WATCH: March for Our Lives rally returns to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The March for Our Lives rally is back in downtown San Antonio, drawing participants to fight for stricter gun laws.

The march is set to happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, beginning at Milam Park and ending at the front of City Hall.

This will be the second March for Our Lives rally that’s taken place in SA and comes after the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York. Tens of thousands of people are also expected to take part in the march in the nation’s capital and other surrounding states.

Speakers, local organizations and music will be in attendance at this year’s march. KSAT will be livestreaming the rally in the video player above.

