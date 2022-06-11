91º

WATCH: March for Our Lives rally returns to downtown San Antonio

Participants are pushing for stricter gun laws

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, March for Our Lives, Rally, Downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The March for Our Lives rally is back in downtown San Antonio, drawing participants to fight for stricter gun laws.

The march is set to happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, beginning at Milam Park and ending at the front of City Hall.

This will be the second March for Our Lives rally that’s taken place in SA and comes after the recent mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, New York. Tens of thousands of people are also expected to take part in the march in the nation’s capital and other surrounding states.

Speakers, local organizations and music will be in attendance at this year’s march. KSAT will be livestreaming the rally in the video player above.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

