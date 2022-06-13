Exhibit showcases artwork created by immigrant, first generation artists

The Centro de Artes Gallery in Market Square is displaying the work of more than 30 local artists in recognition of National Immigrant Heritage Month.

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit downtown is showcasing artwork created by immigrant and first generation artists.

The Centro de Artes gallery in Market Square has displayed the work of more than 30 local artists representing 12 countries.

“What really stemmed this exhibit, there’s a mentorship program that is New York Foundation for the Arts and our San Antonio artists, established artists and emerging artists were collaborating together to learn from each other. And you see the artwork and also ideas that have even spurred from that program to continue to live on through this exhibit,” Krystal Jones, executive director interim for the city’s Department of Arts and Culture said.

Guillermina Zabala is one of the local artists showcasing her work at the exhibit, called “La inmigrante.” It shows her journey from Argentina to the United States. She hopes her work reflects cultural openness.

“Welcoming different cultures and understanding that you can learn a little bit from everything. Especially the journey of an immigrant. It’s not always an easy journey, but it’s a beautiful journey because it allows you to see the world around you from different perspectives,” Zabala said.

The exhibition runs through July 3 at 101 S. Santa Rosa. It’s free and open to the public. To view the website, click here.

“This exhibition reflects on the multilayered immigrant and first-generation experience shared by so many in our community. Centro de Artes provides a place for these stories to be told, stories that have historically been underrepresented in gallery spaces,” Jones said.