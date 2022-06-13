Woman shot in hand during robbery at West Side apartments, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting and robbery of a woman on the city’s West Side late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road.

According to police, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was robbed and then shot in the hand by a suspect that fled in a truck. The woman was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found. The investigation is ongoing, police said.