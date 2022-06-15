Program at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center gives playwrights a chance to create plays

A local program at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is giving San Antonio playwrights and artists an opportunity to practice their craft and develop new plays.

“I can’t express how honored I was to have somebody else say ‘wow your story is good enough for us to like and produce,’ it meant everything to me,” Cesar Duenas, playwright for La Nina Girasol said.

After submitting his play to different places for six years, Duenas is now seeing it come to life.

He is part of Teatro Salon, a program at the Guadalupe Arts Center on the West Side, one that is giving San Antonians an opportunity to develop and create plays.

Duenas’ play, “La Nina Girasol” is opening next week and he feels thankful to have the opportunity.

“La Nina Girasol was a play inspired by a story that I wrote for my niece and nephew for them to never forget their family lines and where they came from,” Duenas said.

Duenas hopes the program continues to change lives.

“My hope would be that it impacts them to start telling their story, to start writing,” Duenas said.

It is the third major production developed thanks to the program.