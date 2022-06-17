9 men arrested in sex sting in Kerr County

Nine men were arrested in a prostitution sting, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. They include (clockwise, from top right): Casey Sean Donovan, Steven Douglas Gold, Nicolas Cuellar, Marcos Augustine Herrera, Terry Lynn Draffen, Christopher Miles Carter, Bennie H. Lowderback, James Ryan Nunn, and Adam Lee Lehmann, authorities said.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies arrested nine men this week during a multi-day prostitution sting, authorities said on Friday.

The suspects were arrested after they sought prostitution from adults and sex acts from minors, according to KCSO.

“In this operation, investigators communicated with dozens of individuals across the region who were actively seeking prostitutes or offering services, some including arrangements with underage people,” KCSO said in a news release.

“A total of nine suspects were arrested after communicating with officers and attempting to meet what they believed to be women, men, and in some cases minors, for sexual conduct.”

The nine arrested include:

Steven Douglas Gold, 65, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of online solicitation of a minor.

James Ryan Nunn, 49, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Marcos Augustine Herrera, 46, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Bennie H Lowderback, 58, of La Vernia, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Casey Sean Donovan, 41, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Nicolas Cuellar, 31, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, PG1, (Methamphetamine) >4<200G.

Terry Lynn Draffen, 68, of Fredericksburg, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Adam Lee Lehmann, Jr., 42, of Kingsland, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

Christopher Miles Carter, 45, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution.

The bond amount for each of the men has not yet been set. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

“Once again, our multi-agency team led a successful campaign to fight prostitution and sex trafficking in our community,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in the release. “The sex trade is a complex criminal underground, one that touches the drug trade, human smuggling, and many other kinds of crime.

“We will continue our work to intercept those who build and support an industry that victimizes hundreds of thousands every year right here in Texas.”

KCSO teamed up with the Kerrville Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for the undercover sting.