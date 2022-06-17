Burn ban has been issued for Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A burn ban is in effect in Lavaca County in an effort to help prevent wildfires.

The emergency order was issued Friday afternoon and states that all fires are prohibited unless they are within an enclosure that contains 100% of the flames or sparks.

Fires relating to the non-commercial preparation of food and burning of prickly pear for livestock feed are exempt from the burn ban.

The U.S. drought monitor shows exceptional, extreme and severe drought throughout much of Texas, including Lavaca County.

The full burn ban order can be viewed below: