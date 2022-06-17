Man stabbed during robbery attempt at NW Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery attempt at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Fredericksburg Place apartments in the 3400 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Babcock Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man in his 20s was walking to a mailbox when the suspect approached him and attempted to rob him. That’s when, police say, the man refused to give him anything, and the suspect stabbed him three times in the stomach.

The man ran back to his apartment where he called for help, police said. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

A description of the suspect was not given by SAPD.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.