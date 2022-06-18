Uvalde HS graduation set for next Friday; student participation optional, superintendent says

The superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has announced that Uvalde High School’s graduation will take place next Friday.

The graduation will happen at Honey Bowl Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Superintendent Hal Harrell said he understands that students and parents are understandably cautious following the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary, a shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers by an 18-year-old.

Harrell said that the district is working with local and state law enforcement to have an increased police presence at the graduation.

Student participation will be optional and those seniors who decide not to take part can still make arrangements to pick up their diplomas, Harrell said.

On Thursday, Layla Salazar became the final victim of the massacre to have a funeral. She was just 11 years old.

