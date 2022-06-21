97º

KSAT Explains: The Story of Charles Clifton Andrews, Jr.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is an organization dedicated to making sure the stories of our local Black community are not only told but preserved.

SAAACAM hosts History Harvest events to get people to share their documents, photos, or even their stories in their own words -- oral histories.

In this episode of KSAT Explains, Charles Clifton Andrews, Jr. shares his recollections as part of the History Harvest with SAAACAM.

Andrews’ father was a Black doctor who served patients of all backgrounds. His mother was vital in helping to integrate a high-end local restaurant. Watch his story in the video player above.

