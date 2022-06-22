TECH SA: Behind the scenes of UTSA’s School of Data Science

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on UTSA’s School of Data Science in downtown San Antonio.

“Our school, our vision is to inspire and prepare a diverse generation of data scientists who can make our world more equitable, informed and secure,” said David Mongeau, founding director of UTSA School of Data Science.

The new $90 million facility is located at 506 Dolorosa Street.

The school offers five graduate degree programs including artificial intelligence, computer science with data science concentration, data analytics, statistics and data science and applied statistics.

“Across the floors, you have classroom space, convenience space for events and you have space where people can bump into each other and learn from one another,” Mongeau said.

Students will use servers for research and when they are working on projects with industry partners.

Mongeau says students will be prepared for jobs of the future.

“They can take jobs as data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and not just in tech companies, all companies are looking for students who understand the process of collecting data, analyzing it and proving it,” Mongeau said.

Construction is set to be complete by next month and the school will open for the spring semester in January 2023.

“We are just one of five schools in the country and with the student body we have, we just stand out. We have so much to contribute to the city’s growth, to people being able to participate in a really exciting part of the economy and let’s try to keep those folks in town,” Mongeau said.