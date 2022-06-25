Man stabbed in arm on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

A man is facing charges after a stabbing on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Mariner Street, near Old Pearsall Road.

Police said the man stabbed his relative in the arm after the relative went to the home to pay his respects following the recent death of a family member.

The victim was taken to University Hospital. His condition is unclear.

Police said the man accused of stabbing his relative faces an aggravated assault charge.