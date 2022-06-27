96º

Local News

More than 150k pounds of baby formula arrives in Texas

The baby formula arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Baby Formula
Baby formula arrives at Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON – More than 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday around 7 a.m.

The shipment held enough formula for 1.5 million bottles, according to KSAT sister station, KPRC.

The formula shipment is part of President Biden’s “operation fly formula,” which began in May.

The Sunday morning flight came from Germany and carried 98 pallets with more than 10,500 cases of formula.

The formula will be distributed out of Fort Worth and will be available from Nestlé on Gerber’s websites and other online retailers.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email