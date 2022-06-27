More than 150k pounds of baby formula arrives in Texas

HOUSTON – More than 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday around 7 a.m.

The shipment held enough formula for 1.5 million bottles, according to KSAT sister station, KPRC.

The formula shipment is part of President Biden’s “operation fly formula,” which began in May.

The Sunday morning flight came from Germany and carried 98 pallets with more than 10,500 cases of formula.

The formula will be distributed out of Fort Worth and will be available from Nestlé on Gerber’s websites and other online retailers.

Ad

Related Stories: