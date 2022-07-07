San Antonio-area drivers reporting gas under $4 a gallon

Gas prices at H-E-B at Marbach Road and Loop 410 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The pinch at the gas station appears to be loosening its grip on San Antonio drivers — slightly.

AAA reported that the fuel price has decreased in the last month, dropping from an average of $4.519 to $4.272 a gallon for regular fuel in the Alamo City. For diesel, the average price fell from $5.105 to $5.055 a gallon over the last month.

Local drivers who utilize the website GasBuddy have reported several stations with prices under $4 a gallon.

KSAT checked some of those locations and went to the H-E-B and 7-Eleven at Marbach Road and Loop 410, where regular fuel was priced at $3.99.

A driver who went to the Dyess Food Mart at 3044 SH-123 S. reported that regular fuel was $3.89 on Thursday morning.

That is below the Texas and national averages, which are $4.33 and $4.75, respectively.

Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal counties are some of the Texas counties that are averaging the lowest fuel prices in the state.

West Texas and some areas in the Panhandle, however, have among the priciest gas.

