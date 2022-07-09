93º

Seven people escape house fire overnight, one cat dies, San Antonio Fire Department says

SAFD officials believe the fire may have started with a faulty electrical outlet

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of W Rosewood Avenue Saturday morning.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a fire started in the attic of the home around 3:45 a.m.

Seven people in the home were able to make it out safely, however, there were a large number of pets in the home and fire officials said one cat passed away from smoke inhalation.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. SAFD officials believe the fire may have been started by a faulty electrical outlet.

