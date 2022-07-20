Texas A&M receiver expected to represent team at SEC media days arrested for driving while intoxicated

(Sam Craft, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

A wide receiver expected to represent Texas A&M during SEC media days in Atlanta on Thursday was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to media reports.

Ainias Smith, a junior, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Texas A&M University police.

The Houston Chronicle says Smith is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

Smith was scheduled to speak at the SEC media days on Thursday. It’s unclear if he will still attend.

Smith caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns last year and is expected to be an impact player this fall.

He was ranked as the No. 783 prospect in the nation when he signed with the team out of Fort Bend Dulles High School in February 2019.

The Brazos County Justice website says he has not been released on bond as of Wednesday morning.