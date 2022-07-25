Videos show massive bright light seen across Texas skies; light also seen in 2 other states

A bright light that was seen over South Central Texas on Sunday night was also spotted in Oklahoma and Louisiana.

But many people who saw it (or are barely seeing videos and pictures of it on Monday morning), are all wondering: What in the world was that?

Videos posted on social media and KSAT Connect show a large streak of light head across the sky and then fizzle off.

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey says it could be space junk falling into the Earth’s atmosphere, while the American Meteor Society says it could have been a fireball, or a large meteor.

AMS said it received more than 200 reports of the bright light from people in three states.

Ad

People in Texas saw it the most, and it appears the space junk or fireball entered the atmosphere in Cistern, AMS reported. Cistern is about an hour east of San Marcos.

If it was space junk, Spivey says getting hit by it is very unlikely, as most junk will burn up upon re-entry.

Even if an object survives to the surface, it will most likely land in the ocean - which makes up 70% of the Earth’s surface - or on land that is sparsely populated.

Do you have pictures or videos of Sunday night’s light show? Post them to our KSAT Connect page, and they just may be featured on-air and online.

Here are some of the videos and pictures of the streak of light posted on KSAT Connect and social media.

Jakedasnake21 I caught a meteor on my camera! :) 0 s 0

LKittlesen Meteor or space junk? 0 s 0