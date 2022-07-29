1 person hospitalized, 1 detained after 4-vehicle crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and another was detained following a four-vehicle crash on Loop 410 late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Ingram Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a motorcycle had tried to pass a black sport utility vehicle and instead side-swiped it, causing the SUV to go into another lane where it was T-boned by another vehicle.

SAPD said the black SUV then rolled over just before it was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was detained for a possible DWI, police said.

The highway was closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. The lanes have since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.