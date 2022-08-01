99º

LIVE

Local News

One-stop shop mobile unit making it easier to get county records

Bexar Co. Clerk’s Office’s ‘Records on the Run’ making stops in every district

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Bexar County, Bexar County Clerk, Records on the Run
The Bexar County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it a little easier for residents with a one-stop shop mobile unit called “Records on the Run.”

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it a little easier for residents with a one-stop shop mobile unit called “Records on the Run.”

In 2019, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark and her staff launched the mobile unit. As the pandemic hit, the unit became even more of a necessity for so many residents.

“Why not help the community from all areas and all angles of our community and make sure that we provide those services,” Adame-Clark said.

Currently, the mobile unit does pretty much everything, like if you were visiting the clerk’s office at the courthouse.

Here’s a list of services provided:

  • Record & request copies of your Military Discharge/ DD-214
  • Register & obtain copies of an Assumed Business Name/DBA
  • Purchase a Marriage License
  • Purchase certified copies of Marriage Licenses
  • Return your Marriage License for recordation
  • Register your Cattle Brand
  • Record original Real Property Records
  • Research & purchase certified copies of Real Property Records
  • Get information on Bexar County Spanish Archives
  • Get information on the Bexar County Clerk’s GIS Foreclosure map

“Records on the Run” visits multiple sites across the county every month and as well as one weekend a month.

“I want a one-stop shop where you can just go get your information, get out, go back to work and not lose money,” Adame-Clark said.

Below is a list of upcoming locations where you can find the mobile unit:

  • Aug. 2 - Pica Pica Plaza 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Aug. 4 - Precinct 2 Constable’s Office 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Aug. 11 - Precinct 4 Constable’s Office 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Aug. 16 - Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Office 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Aug. 23 - Precinct 2 Community Office of Commissioner Justin Rodriguez 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram