One-stop shop mobile unit making it easier to get county records

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it a little easier for residents with a one-stop shop mobile unit called “Records on the Run.”

In 2019, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark and her staff launched the mobile unit. As the pandemic hit, the unit became even more of a necessity for so many residents.

“Why not help the community from all areas and all angles of our community and make sure that we provide those services,” Adame-Clark said.

Currently, the mobile unit does pretty much everything, like if you were visiting the clerk’s office at the courthouse.

Here’s a list of services provided:

Record & request copies of your Military Discharge/ DD-214

Register & obtain copies of an Assumed Business Name/DBA

Purchase a Marriage License

Purchase certified copies of Marriage Licenses

Return your Marriage License for recordation

Register your Cattle Brand

Record original Real Property Records

Research & purchase certified copies of Real Property Records

Get information on Bexar County Spanish Archives

Get information on the Bexar County Clerk’s GIS Foreclosure map

“Records on the Run” visits multiple sites across the county every month and as well as one weekend a month.

“I want a one-stop shop where you can just go get your information, get out, go back to work and not lose money,” Adame-Clark said.

Below is a list of upcoming locations where you can find the mobile unit: