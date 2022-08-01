One-stop shop mobile unit making it easier to get county records

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Clerk’s Office is trying to make it a little easier for residents with a one-stop shop mobile unit called “Records on the Run.”
In 2019, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark and her staff launched the mobile unit. As the pandemic hit, the unit became even more of a necessity for so many residents.
“Why not help the community from all areas and all angles of our community and make sure that we provide those services,” Adame-Clark said.
Currently, the mobile unit does pretty much everything, like if you were visiting the clerk’s office at the courthouse.
Here’s a list of services provided:
- Record & request copies of your Military Discharge/ DD-214
- Register & obtain copies of an Assumed Business Name/DBA
- Purchase a Marriage License
- Purchase certified copies of Marriage Licenses
- Return your Marriage License for recordation
- Register your Cattle Brand
- Record original Real Property Records
- Research & purchase certified copies of Real Property Records
- Get information on Bexar County Spanish Archives
- Get information on the Bexar County Clerk’s GIS Foreclosure map
“Records on the Run” visits multiple sites across the county every month and as well as one weekend a month.
“I want a one-stop shop where you can just go get your information, get out, go back to work and not lose money,” Adame-Clark said.
Below is a list of upcoming locations where you can find the mobile unit:
- Aug. 2 - Pica Pica Plaza 8 a.m. to noon.
- Aug. 4 - Precinct 2 Constable’s Office 8 a.m. to noon.
- Aug. 11 - Precinct 4 Constable’s Office 8 a.m. to noon.
- Aug. 16 - Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Office 8 a.m. to noon.
- Aug. 23 - Precinct 2 Community Office of Commissioner Justin Rodriguez 8 a.m. to noon.