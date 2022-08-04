Uvalde County district attorney testifies during hearing over release of Robb Elementary shooting records

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 27: Christina Mitchell Busbee, 38th Judicial District Attorney, speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Busbee testified to a Travis County judge on Thursday morning to explain why she wants details of the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation to remain private.

The court hearing is part of state Sen. Roland Gutierrez vs. the Texas Department of Public Safety. The senator has been pushing for DPS to make certain records public.

Gutierrez is asking for the records of law enforcement’s response to be released.

Busbee said doing so will compromise the investigation by revealing which witnesses are considered suspects and prompting them to possibly change their stories, lawyer up and not cooperate.

Busbee added that it would also prevent a fair trial in the future by tainting the pool of potential jurors.

Senator Gutierrez asked the DA whether she had ordered DPS not to release records in the investigation. She said she has asked anyone willing to listen to her to refrain from doing so.