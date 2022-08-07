I-10 East closed in east Bexar County after crash involving 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid

SAN ANTONIO – I-10 East from Graytown Road to Loop 1604 will be completely shut down for several hours due to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the crash caused the flammable liquid to spill onto the roadway.

The highway will be closed between 15 and 18 hours until the roadway is cleared and deemed safe to use by drivers, SAPD said.

The access road remains open for use in the area.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said no one was injured, and the leak of the flammable liquid spilled on the roadway had been stopped.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.