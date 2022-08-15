Boeing San Antonio hiring for more than 200 positions

(Reed Saxon, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is hiring for more than 200 positions at its plant at Port San Antonio.

Officials with the aerospace company said they are hiring general, electrical and structural mechanics that will work on different types of programs and aircraft, including the F-15s, F-18s and C-17s.

A news release states that skills transferable from other industries will be considered, and some positions may require security service clearance.

Boeing is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Workforce Alamo Solutions, 6723 S. Flores St.

People can apply ahead of the hiring event by clicking here.

