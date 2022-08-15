Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings

Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019.

On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.

In 2019, Southside ISD had six campuses with failing scores. Now, each is not only passing, but five scored Bs and one scored an A.

“It’s great to see that their hard work and dedication has paid off,” Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez said.

The two Southside campuses that saw the biggest improvements were elementary schools.

Heritage Elementary jumped 36 points from an F rating to an A. It’s one of only two schools in the state to do that.

The other school, Gallardo Elementary went from a 51 score to an 88 — a 37-point increase.

It was playing catch up because of the interruptions of the pandemic but our staff were willing to do that,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said all credit goes to the students and the staff who worked hard and kept each other accountable, but their work isn’t done yet.

“We want to be the one school district that has the best offerings, the best opportunities and the best academic setting for the students,” Ramirez said.

