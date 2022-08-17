96º

LIVE

Local News

Trial for alleged Border Patrol serial killer moved to Bexar County

Juan David Ortiz charged in the murders of four women in Webb County

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Juan David Ortiz

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County.

Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Canut and Jannelle Ortiz were all found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

In a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, Ortiz’s defense team asked for a change of venue and it was granted.

Both defense attorneys in the case, Joel Perez and Raymund Fuchs are from San Antonio.

According to Webb County court records, Ortiz is expected to be transferred to Bexar Co. jail on Oct. 17. and the trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

Related:

The border patrol serial killer: South Texas Crime Stories

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram