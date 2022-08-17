Trial for alleged Border Patrol serial killer moved to Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County.

Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018.

Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Canut and Jannelle Ortiz were all found dead with gunshot wounds within weeks of each other off I-35, north of Laredo.

In a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning, Ortiz’s defense team asked for a change of venue and it was granted.

Both defense attorneys in the case, Joel Perez and Raymund Fuchs are from San Antonio.

According to Webb County court records, Ortiz is expected to be transferred to Bexar Co. jail on Oct. 17. and the trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

