SJRC breaks ground on Harvey E. Najim Education Center

SAN ANTONIO – SJRC Texas on Thursday broke ground for the Harvey E. Najim Educational Center.

The education center will give children the opportunity to learn in a secure and modern classroom setting, increasing their chances for educational success.

“We know how important it is for youth in foster care to receive educational stability, and this first-class educational center will provide our children a safe space to achieve their educational goals,” said SJRC Texas CEO Tara Roussett. “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming community support that not only help us achieve our mission, but also in making this monumental school building a reality.”

The state-of-the-art facility will encompass 9,000 square feet with four classrooms, a multipurpose cafeteria/gym, offices for educators, and a much-needed therapy room, according to a news release.

“This new, modern school building will serve as a learning environment like none other for adolescents to complete their high school education,” said Harvey E. Najim. “It is truly rewarding to play a role in making an educational difference in the lives of our future generations, especially those that have faced many obstacles.”

SJRC Texas, formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, provides care for over 200 abused and neglected children from the Greater San Antonio and surrounding area.

You can view renderings of the educational center below:

