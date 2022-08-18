These ribeye sliders will be a hit at your next party!

David Elder steps into the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen to share a ribeye sliders recipe made with Shiner Beer for a NEW episode of Texas Eats! In partnership with Shiner Beer. #ad #TexasEats #ShinerBeer

Football season is almost here, and whether you’re getting ready for the big game or just looking for an easy dish, these ribeye sliders with Shiner caramelized onions are sure to please.

Pair the sliders with an Ice-Cold Shiner Bock for the perfect duo.

Here’s what you’ll need to make them:

Ingredients:

2 large yellow onions

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of whipped butter

1 bottle of Shiner Bock

Salt

Pepper

Ribeye steak

Sweet Hawaiian rolls

Provolone cheese

seasoning of choice

Directions:

1. Heat your grill to around 350-400 degrees. Add your cast iron skillet to the grill and let it heat up. Once heated, add whipped butter to the skillet.

2. Slice the onions into strips. Add your onion to the pan. Add the brown sugar on top of the onions and let them cook until they have a golden brown color.

5. Add Shiner Bock to deglaze the pan. Finish off the onions with a dash of flakey sea salt.

6. Slice your ribeye into strips. In a second heated skillet, add your sliced ribeye. Season the ribeye with flakey salt and some fresh cracked pepper.

7. Now it’s time to assemble! In a pan, take some sweet Hawaiian rolls and separate them. Layer provolone cheese on the bottom of the rolls.

8. Add your ribeye and caramelized onions to the rolls. Add an additional layer of provolone cheese and the top layer of your buns.

9. In a separate bowl, add some whipped butter and your choice of seasoning. Stir together. Then, brush the butter on the top of the rolls.

10. Bring your grill to 350-400 degrees F. Place your pan into the grill and close it. Let the rolls cook for about 10-15 minutes.

11. Pull apart and enjoy with an Ice-cold Shiner Bock!