Young San Antonio performers invited to audition for The Children’s Nutcracker 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Auditions are being held next week for The Children’s Nutcracker 2022, making sugarplum dreams come true for young performers.

“I think this is an experience that every (child) should have. It’s a big part of the holiday spirit and it’s a big part of the San Antonio community,” said Vanessa Bessler, the founder and artistic director of the Children’s Ballet of San Antonio.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is inviting performing artists from ages 3 to 19 to audition.

“From singing to dancing, to musicians, to any disciplines of dance like ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop,” Bessler said.

The young performers who make it past auditions will get to train with local and international choreographers.

“We bring a lot of guests. Some are directors from companies, others are renowned choreographers,” Bessler said.

With auditions taking place on Saturday, Aug. 27, Arabela Alvarado, who is part of the production, encourages young performers to try out.

“Dancing not only makes you improve as a person but like every single day, you are taught discipline and hard work,” Alvarado said.

Auditions will take place from noon-6 p.m. at the Dance Center of San Antonio, located at 126 W. Rector, Suite 120.

To register, visit childrensballetofsanantonio.org/auditions.

The Children’s Nutcracker 2022 will be presented on Dec. 9 and 10 at Lila Cockrell Theatre.

