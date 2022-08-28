Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign trail after falling ill, receiving treatment at SA hospital

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 27: Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to a crowd supporting gun control at Discovery Green across from the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is taking some time away from the campaign trail as he recovers from an illness, according to his Twitter post on Sunday.

After falling ill on Friday, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

“The extraordinary team there -- from custodians to nurses and doctors -- gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” he said on Twitter.

Although his symptoms have since improved, his doctors have urged him to recover at home, in El Paso.

It’s unknown how long O’Rourke will be in recovery, but he said he plans to return to the campaign trail when he’s able.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” O’Rourke said.

While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations.



I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 28, 2022

This comes just days after O’Rourke was reportedly “amping up” his campaign on abortion rights, just as the “trigger law” in Texas went into effect on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

