Minimum wage for Travis County employees to increase to $20 an hour

$20 an hour minimum wage translates to around $41,600 a year

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The minimum wage for Travis County employees will soon be $20 an hour.

The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted Tuesday to raise the minimum wage.

For comparison, the federal minimum wage is $7.25, which is the same minimum wage for Texas.

Travis County employees currently have a $15 minimum wage and the new dollar amount is set to go into effect on Oct. 1.

According to KVUE, the commissioners also approved a 5% pay increase for county employees, a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for retirees and a 6.7% increase to $50,000 for entry-level corrections officers. The minimum salary for deputies will rise to $63,000 – a 14.1% increase.

This $20 an hour minimum wage translates to around $41,600 a year, assuming employees are working a 40-hour work week and don’t take any time off.

Todd Osborn with the county’s compensation office told the Austin Monitor that money for the county employee pay raises will come from the General Fund.

