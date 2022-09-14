69º

The Classic Theatre’s production of ‘Roosters’ aims to highlight a cultural experience

First performance of the 15th season with the theme of “new places, new faces.”

Alexsis Page, Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

The Classic Theatre San Antonio is kicking off their 15th season with the play “Roosters” by Milcha Sanchez-Scott.

The theme for this new season is “new places, new faces.” The theater’s goal is to highlight plays that focus on different cultures.

It was apart of the decision behind the production of “Roosters,” which focuses on a Hispanic family in the rural Southwest.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Roosters (KSAT 2022)

This new season also aims to put on productions in new venues that step outside the traditional theatre setting and give audiences a new experience.

This production is happening at La Zona on 333 West Commerce St. in Downtown San Antonio.

It comes with a great view, murals in the area and comfortable seats.

“Roosters” runs until Sept. 25th Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

For more details and ticket information, click here.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Roosters (KSAT 2022)

