91º

Local News

San Antonio area veterans head to Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight Program

Veterans across generations visit Capitol, monuments made in their honor

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Tags: Front and Center, Military, Veterans, San Antonio, Honor Flight
Retired veterans who served in separate wars across generations are on what they call a “trip of a lifetime”.

SAN ANTONIO – Retired veterans who served in separate wars across generations are on what they call a “trip of a lifetime”.

Several veterans who fought in the Korean, Vietnam and World War II are spending the weekend in Washington D.C. thanks to the Honor Flight Program.

Among the places they will visit, the group will tour the Arlington National Cemetery and military museums, to name a few.

Despite the excitement, Vietnam veteran Mario Ramirez said the trip will also be somber, as six of his friends died in the war. He plans to look for their names on the Vietnam War Memorial wall.

“It’s sad, because we weren’t together through a lot in Vietnam and we did the firefights and all that. And my sergeant, had only 30 days left and he got killed. And the other ones also got killed, as we were in the firefights,” Ramirez said.

A World War II veteran said the last time he visited the National Mall was when he came back to the states after fighting overseas, back in 1946.

“My shipmate and I ran up and down the mall in our bare feet in the grass. And I’m just looking forward to seeing that grass and running through it again. I don’t know if I’ll do it barefoot,” veteran Charles Berry said.

The organizers of the Honor Flight program said these veterans are living history, and they deserve to see how they are honored at the Capitol.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram