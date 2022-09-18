94º

Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says

The suspect was stuck multiple times by the gunfire and is hospitalized

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping center near Ingram and Culebra Roads.

Police said the suspect went into the shop and hopped over the counter as if he was going to rob the store.

That’s when the employee pulled a gun and shot the suspect at least twice, according to SAPD.

The suspect then took off on foot and made it across the street behind another store in the area. Police found him a short time later with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The employee was uninjured in the incident.

SAPD is still canvassing the area and the investigation continues.

