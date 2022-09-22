89º

New Braunfels Utilities notifies residents of road closures due to water line installation Sept. 27-29

Expect road closures at Goodwin Lane and FM 306 Northwest Bound Frontage Road

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will close a section of Goodwin Lane at the Goodwin Lane and FM 306 northwest bound Frontage Road to install new water lines beginning Tuesday, according to utility officials.

Commuters should expect sectional road closures from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. Daily closure times are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open. The northbound section of the roadway will be closed on Tuesday.

The southbound section of the roadway will be closed from Sept. 28 through Sept. 29.

The expected completion date for the FM 306 Pump Station Expansion and Discharge Line Project is May 2023, according to a news release.

