‘The community is coming together’: Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio brings in over $67K

Over $68,000 was raised Saturday morning in San Antonio to help find a cure for brain cancer.

All the money was raised at the 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K event.

KSAT 12 sponsors the run every year to honor our former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away from brain cancer.

The race is a tradition for some families and this year, over 700 people participated.

Many were survivors or a family celebrating the life of their loved one.

Jeff, a participant in this year’s race, lost his husband, but he said the outpour of support is healing.

“There’s other families like mine who have lost someone and being here and seeing these people, it makes you feel really good that the community is coming together,” said Jeff.

The race is also a fun way to spend time with people closest to you.

“We do it every year. We come together and we make it a family thing. We go out to eat afterwards and we kind of spend the day together,” Monica said.

Cancer survivor DJ Stewart said his family and friends are the reason he stays strong.

“The positive mindset and the beautiful support system I have behind me has what’s added every single day, and it’s just going to keep going. If you’re rare enough to get it, you’re rare enough to beat it. That’s the way I look at it, “Stewart said.

