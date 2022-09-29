Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down; headquarters to remain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately.

Amar Maletira, the company’s president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones’ responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV). He also worked at Hewlett Packard for 15 years. He will continue to handle his CFO duties during the search for a new CEO.

Rackspace did not cite a reason for the move in its announcement.

Jones confirmed in an August earnings call that the organization received positive feedback about restructuring Rackspace. At the time, he said an announcement regarding the restructuring of the company was likely coming this fall.

The news of restructuring raised a few questions about Rackspace’s future in San Antonio, but the organization confirmed to the San Antonio Business Journal in August that the headquarters of the company will remain in San Antonio.

In July 2021, an internal restructuring led to the termination of 700 employees, or 10% of the workforce.

According to the city of Windcrest, Rackspace has 2,000 employees at its headquarters in the San Antonio suburb, known as The Castle. The Castle is inside the former Windsor Park mall, which is a 1.2 million-square-foot building that the organization took over in 2007. In 2019, Rackspace subleased over 77,000 square feet to TaskUs, marking the first time another company shared the mall with the company.

Rackspace has roughly 7,000 employees worldwide, and it is unclear if workers in other locations will be impacted with the upcoming restructure. But The Castle and its significant employee count will likely remain after the planned changes.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

