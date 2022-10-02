74º

LIVE

Local News

SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

Incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, Crime, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD.

According to police, the two men got into an argument when one cut the other during the altercation.

Following the incident, the 31-year-old victim called police for help, and officers found him with a cutting wound.

The injured man was taken by San Antonio Fire Department EMS to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody and booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This is an active investigation.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email