SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD.

According to police, the two men got into an argument when one cut the other during the altercation.

Following the incident, the 31-year-old victim called police for help, and officers found him with a cutting wound.

The injured man was taken by San Antonio Fire Department EMS to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody and booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This is an active investigation.